Dr. Jacqueline Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Lee, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Surgical Associates Inc550 S Beretania St Ste 403, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-5033
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I developed a femoral hernia while on a plane going to visit family in Hawaii. After 4 days of being very sick, the emergency room at the hospital did a CT scan and showed the hernia. I was very fortunate, I believe, that Dr. Lee was on call. She took very good care of me and my hernia repair and subsequent recovery was successful. I found Dr. Lee to be very capable, compassionate, and I would not hesitate to recommend her.
About Dr. Jacqueline Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
