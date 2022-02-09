Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Leventhal, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Leventhal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Leventhal works at Weingrow Wellness & Medical Center Las Vegas, Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.