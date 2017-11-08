Dr. Jacqueline Lezine-Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lezine-Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Lezine-Hanna, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Lezine-Hanna, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Lezine-Hanna, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.
Dr. Lezine-Hanna works at
Dr. Lezine-Hanna's Office Locations
Downey Surgery Center8555 Florence Ave, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 923-9351
Martin Luther King Jr - Harbor Hospital12021 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (310) 668-4424
- 3 6222 W Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 683-0723
Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center1670 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (424) 338-1000Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hanna Is the most sweetest caring Dortor she explains the procedure. The staff there are the sweetest & nicest. The surgery center from the receptionist to the nurses they are so cool & funny they make u feel like u are with a group of friends rather in for surgery. The physical therapy dept are the coolest and sweetest i enjoy going 2 do my therapy I highly recommend this office if you’re going through orthopedic surgery physical therapy etc. you would feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Jacqueline Lezine-Hanna, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1336116854
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lezine-Hanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lezine-Hanna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lezine-Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lezine-Hanna works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lezine-Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lezine-Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lezine-Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lezine-Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.