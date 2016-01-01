See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Jacqueline Lonier, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Lonier, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Lonier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Lonier works at CUIMC/Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lonier's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion
    1150 St. Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Jacqueline Lonier, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003042169
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Lonier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lonier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lonier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lonier works at CUIMC/Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lonier’s profile.

    Dr. Lonier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lonier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lonier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lonier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

