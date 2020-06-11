Dr. Losi-Sasaki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Losi-Sasaki, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Losi-Sasaki, MD is a Dermatologist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.
Locations
Jacqueline Losi MD270 Cohasset Rd Ste 100, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 895-1396
Hospital Affiliations
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Losi is wonderful, her staff is efficient. They are responsive to your needs and concerns.
About Dr. Jacqueline Losi-Sasaki, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1285781492
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Losi-Sasaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Losi-Sasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Losi-Sasaki has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Rosacea and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Losi-Sasaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Losi-Sasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Losi-Sasaki.
