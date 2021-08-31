Dr. Jacqueline Luong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Luong, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Luong, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Luong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Luong works at
Dr. Luong's Office Locations
Midwest Plastic Surgery PA, Edina, MN6545 France Ave S Ste 350, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-2600
Luong Plastic Surgery7550 France Ave S Ste 210, Edina, MN 55435 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In 2009 Dr Loung did my Tummy Tuck and I had amazing results. Then, in 2014 when I was diagnosed with breast cancer I was very happy to learn Dr. Loung does breast reconstruction. I had a lot of problems with wound healing (due to chemo and other issues) but Dr. Loung always encouraged me. My end result is a beautiful new chest. Even though I lost my real breasts, Dr Loung was able to make me feel beautiful again! If I ever want any work done in the future, or need adjustments to my reconstruction, I wouldn’t hesitate to go back!
About Dr. Jacqueline Luong, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1598874778
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Hennepin Cnty Med Ctr
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- College Of St Benedict
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luong has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Luong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.