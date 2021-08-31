See All Plastic Surgeons in Edina, MN
Dr. Jacqueline Luong, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (44)
Map Pin Small Edina, MN
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Luong, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Luong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Luong works at Midwest Plastic Surgery PA, Edina, MN in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Luong's Office Locations

    Midwest Plastic Surgery PA, Edina, MN
    6545 France Ave S Ste 350, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 920-2600
    Luong Plastic Surgery
    7550 France Ave S Ste 210, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 31, 2021
    In 2009 Dr Loung did my Tummy Tuck and I had amazing results. Then, in 2014 when I was diagnosed with breast cancer I was very happy to learn Dr. Loung does breast reconstruction. I had a lot of problems with wound healing (due to chemo and other issues) but Dr. Loung always encouraged me. My end result is a beautiful new chest. Even though I lost my real breasts, Dr Loung was able to make me feel beautiful again! If I ever want any work done in the future, or need adjustments to my reconstruction, I wouldn’t hesitate to go back!
    Leah — Aug 31, 2021
    About Dr. Jacqueline Luong, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Luong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luong works at Midwest Plastic Surgery PA, Edina, MN in Edina, MN. View the full address on Dr. Luong’s profile.

    Dr. Luong has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Luong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

