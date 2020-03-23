See All Otolaryngologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Jacqueline Magne, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (23)
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Magne, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Magne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. 

Dr. Magne works at Worley Tauzin & Magne, Metairie, LA in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Magne's Office Locations

    Ilgenfritzfrench and Worley Md's
    4224 Houma Blvd Ste 640, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 456-5120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    About Dr. Jacqueline Magne, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1306070198
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Louisiana State Univ
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Magne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magne works at Worley Tauzin & Magne, Metairie, LA in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Magne’s profile.

    Dr. Magne has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Magne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

