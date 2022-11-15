Dr. Jacqueline Malekirad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malekirad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Malekirad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
MemorialCare Medical Group Laguna Hills24411 Health Center Dr Ste 320, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My first visit with this doctor. I was impressed. She is very professional, thorough, pleasant. She explained my tests and risks and benefits of medications. The doctor listened and answered all my questions and also gave me Information regarding further treatment. I was pleased with my appointment.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1972892750
- Scripps Clinic
- Greenwich Hospital
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
