Dr. Jacqueline Matar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Matar, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Matar, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Matar, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Matar works at
Dr. Matar's Office Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center3470 Blazer Pkwy Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 277-3737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care Center701 Bob O Link Dr Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 277-3737Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matar?
Love her. So easy to talk to. Takes her time. Treats the whole individual = not just the cancer. Recommend her highly.
About Dr. Jacqueline Matar, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811998578
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matar works at
Dr. Matar has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Matar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.