Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Maybach, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Maybach, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Maybach works at Saltzer Health Clinic in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.