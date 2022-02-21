Dr. Minasso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacqueline Minasso
Dr. Jacqueline Minasso is a Dermatologist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 432-3996
Advanced Dermcare25 Tamarack Ave, Danbury, CT 06811 Directions (203) 797-8990
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 719-3376
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Minasso is an awesome dermatologist. I've seen her several times now since my dermatologist retired. Her exams are complete and thorough. She is courteous and friendly. And her treatment of skin issues is first rate. I would absolutely recommend her for friends and family.
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Minasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minasso has seen patients for Hair Loss, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minasso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Minasso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minasso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.