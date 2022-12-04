See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jacqueline Muller, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (159)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Muller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital

Dr. Muller works at The Dry Eye Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Jacqueline Muller
    764 Park Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 585-3161
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
BlephEx™ for Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Computer Vision Syndrome Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Demodex Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 159 ratings
    Patient Ratings (159)
    5 Star
    (126)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Dec 04, 2022
    Dr. Muller's attention to patient care is unparalleled. She is always thinking of treatment options to offer an array of potential solutions suitable for the particular patient situation. The office is a lovely environment and the staff is friendly and professional. I have been Dr. Muller's patient for a decade now and I can't imagine having to go to another eye doctor. I would highly recommend her practice.
    Vered — Dec 04, 2022
    About Dr. Jacqueline Muller, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558337485
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NY Hosp Cornell Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Greenwich Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Muller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muller works at The Dry Eye Treatment Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Muller’s profile.

    Dr. Muller has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    159 patients have reviewed Dr. Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.