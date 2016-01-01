Dr. Jacqueline Njapa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Njapa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Njapa, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Njapa, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Njapa works at
Locations
-
1
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-1670
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Njapa?
About Dr. Jacqueline Njapa, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1548432131
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Njapa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Njapa works at
Dr. Njapa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Njapa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Njapa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Njapa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.