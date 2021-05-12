Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Palmer, FNP
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Palmer, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA.
Locations
High Desert Medical Group43839 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 951-3050
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Palmer is very throual, she listens to her patients and provides all referrals to specialist's as needed. A true Dr who cares.
About Dr. Jacqueline Palmer, FNP
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.