Dr. Jacqueline Panko, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Panko works at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.