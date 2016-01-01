Dr. Pevny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Pevny, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Pevny, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Pevny, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Pevny works at
Dr. Pevny's Office Locations
Atrium Wellness8301 W Mcnab Rd, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 204-3040
National Recovery Institutes Group1000 NW 15th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 404-5505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Jacqueline Pevny, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pevny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pevny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pevny has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pevny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pevny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pevny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.