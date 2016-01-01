Dr. Jacqueline Placette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Placette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Placette, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Placette, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Placette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Placette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Placette's Office Locations
-
1
Pristine Ob Gyn Care13523 Hargrave Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 206-4496
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Placette?
About Dr. Jacqueline Placette, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1508201633
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Placette accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Placette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Placette works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Placette. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Placette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Placette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Placette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.