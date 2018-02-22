Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Ramirez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Ramirez works at South Florida Internist Group in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.