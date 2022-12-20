Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Riely, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Riely, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Riely works at OB-GYN Associates of Southern Indiana in New Albany, IN with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.