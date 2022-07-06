Dr. Jacqueline Romero, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Romero, DO
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Romero, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with NCH North Naples Hospital.
Locations
Dr Jacqueline Romero PA11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1170, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 403-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always a good experience, full attention, no rushing and clearly detailed review.
About Dr. Jacqueline Romero, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023041761
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- San Diego State
- Family Practice/OMT
