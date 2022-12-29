Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Ross, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oswego, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Ross works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Oswego, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.