Dr. Jacqueline Royce, DO
Dr. Jacqueline Royce, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Retina Care Consultants2401 University Pkwy Bldg 1, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 358-3223
- 2 357 6th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 358-3223
Manatee Memorial Hospital Clinical Laboratory206 2nd St E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 358-3223
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I recently had Dr. Royce perform removal of my breast implants due to a painful capsular contracture, she provided the best surgical care and follow up. I am an experienced RN with an understanding of care practices and I felt well informed, safe, and confident in Dr. Royce's care.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Royce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Royce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Royce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Royce works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Royce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Royce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Royce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Royce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.