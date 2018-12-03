Dr. Jacqueline Salcedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salcedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Salcedo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Salcedo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Dr. Salcedo works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants1925 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 523-9755
-
2
Gastroenterology Consultants of Southwest Virginia1020 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 464-1644
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salcedo?
As i'm a medical malpractice attorney, i am careful about who treats me. I went to her after careful investigation. I found her knowledgeable, communicative and as capable as my background research indicated. I recommend her highly. judith cofield, esq.
About Dr. Jacqueline Salcedo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1528046158
Education & Certifications
- Boston U Med Ctr
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salcedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salcedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salcedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salcedo works at
Dr. Salcedo has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salcedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Salcedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salcedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salcedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salcedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.