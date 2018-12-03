Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Salcedo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.



Dr. Salcedo works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.