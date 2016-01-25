Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Shaw, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Shaw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.



Dr. Shaw works at East Tennessee Primary Care Inc. in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.