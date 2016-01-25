See All Pediatricians in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Jacqueline Shaw, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Shaw, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Shaw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Shaw works at East Tennessee Primary Care Inc. in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Dr. Shaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Tennessee Primary Care Inc.
    East Tennessee Primary Care Inc.
    3300 Wilcox Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37411 (423) 493-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Asthma
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Asthma

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Acne
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
  View other providers who treat Boil
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hives
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Scabies
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Tremor
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Warts
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2016
    Dr Shaw is an amazing dr. Great with my daughter. And an amazing person. Would reccomend her yo anyone lookin for a pediatrician.
    Heather Taylor in Chattanooga, TN — Jan 25, 2016
    About Dr. Jacqueline Shaw, MD

    Pediatrics
    41 years of experience
    English
    1598758021
    Education & Certifications

    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaw works at East Tennessee Primary Care Inc. in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Shaw's profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

