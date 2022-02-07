Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.



Dr. Smith works at Clifton OBGYN,LLC in Clifton, NJ with other offices in North Brunswick, NJ, Vineland, NJ, Palm Springs, CA and Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.