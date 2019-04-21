Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Jacqueline E. Smith Md. PA4101 NW 4th St Ste 409, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 321-9555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A very professional doctor very attentive and caring. Explain your issues clearly. The office staff is very friendly and caring also would recommend this office to everyone. Your eyes are in good hands bottom line. I trust her with my eyes for over 2 years now.
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396709689
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.