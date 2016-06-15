Dr. Jacqueline Solomon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Solomon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Jacqueline M Solomon DO PC18205 N 51st Ave Ste 133, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-1151
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr. Solomon is easy to talk to, professional, helpful, and kind! These qualities make me so comfortable with her that I continue to stay even though I live in Goodyear. I have been with the doctor since early 2002.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104890193
- Flint Osteopathic Hosp
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solomon speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.