Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Valdes works at Tendercare Pediatrics in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.