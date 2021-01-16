Dr. Jacqueline Vaynkof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaynkof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Vaynkof, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Vaynkof, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englishtown, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Vaynkof works at
Locations
-
1
Manalapan Medical345 US Highway 9 Ste 8, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 845-2200
-
2
Endocrinology Associates of NJ9 Auer Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-6666
-
3
Endocrinology Associates of NJ3 Hospital Plz Ste 307, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaynkof?
Dr. Vaynkof is very knowlegeable in her field. She addressed my concerns regarding my health isuues. I am pleased and I highly recommend her to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Jacqueline Vaynkof, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1821415704
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaynkof has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaynkof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaynkof works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaynkof. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaynkof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaynkof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaynkof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.