Dr. Jacqueline Walters, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Comprehensive Women's OB/GYN3630 Savannah Pl Ste B Bldg 100, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 474-0203
Comprehensive Womens OBGYN2029 Pernoshal Ct, Dunwoody, GA 30338 Directions (770) 730-0451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Walters for many years. She is always up to date and very knowledgeable. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Jacqueline Walters, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
