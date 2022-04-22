See All Plastic Surgeons in Pasadena, TX
Dr. Jacqueline Wegge, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Pasadena, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Wegge, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Wegge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their residency with Michigan State University/Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston

Dr. Wegge works at Wegge Plastic Surgery in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wegge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Multi-Specialty Clinic of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
    3801 Vista Rd Ste 360, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3877
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reduction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reduction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Lift Surgery

Treatment frequency



Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pediatric Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jacqueline Wegge, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1942469408
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan State University/Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Residency
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Wegge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wegge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wegge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wegge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wegge works at Wegge Plastic Surgery in Pasadena, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wegge’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wegge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wegge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wegge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wegge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

