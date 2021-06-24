Dr. Jacqueline Weisbein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisbein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Weisbein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Weisbein, DO
Dr. Jacqueline Weisbein, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Weisbein works at
Dr. Weisbein's Office Locations
Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.3273 Claremont Way Ste 100, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 254-7117
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weisbein can be a tad tough in her bedside manor and she tells it like it is. I respect that. Dr. Weisbein has been taking care of me my and back for 2 years. Honestly , I wouldn't trust anyone else to handle my back pain. Dr Weisbein really does care and I trust what she is recommends. We have a great rapport. I feel she understands my pain and me as a person.
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Westchester General Hospital
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Miami
Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Weisbein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisbein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisbein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisbein works at
Dr. Weisbein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisbein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weisbein speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisbein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisbein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisbein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisbein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.