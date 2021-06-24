See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Napa, CA
Dr. Jacqueline Weisbein, DO

Pain Medicine
3.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Weisbein, DO

Dr. Jacqueline Weisbein, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Weisbein works at Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Grp in Napa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weisbein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.
    3273 Claremont Way Ste 100, Napa, CA 94558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 254-7117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Chronic Neck Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Visceral Pain Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 24, 2021
    Dr Weisbein can be a tad tough in her bedside manor and she tells it like it is. I respect that. Dr. Weisbein has been taking care of me my and back for 2 years. Honestly , I wouldn't trust anyone else to handle my back pain. Dr Weisbein really does care and I trust what she is recommends. We have a great rapport. I feel she understands my pain and me as a person.
    John Staggs — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Jacqueline Weisbein, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922275411
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Internship
    • Westchester General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Weisbein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisbein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weisbein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weisbein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weisbein works at Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Grp in Napa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Weisbein’s profile.

    Dr. Weisbein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisbein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisbein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisbein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisbein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisbein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

