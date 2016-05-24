Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Hamilton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Hamilton, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Hamilton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Hamilton's Office Locations
Urology Central of Florida LLC10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 285, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 298-6950
Physician Associates LLC5151 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Windermere, FL 34786 Directions (407) 298-6950
- 3 7301 Stonerock Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 298-6950
Physician Associates LLC2101 Park Center Dr Ste 130, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 298-6950
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After more than 20 years of suffering from IC she was the only doctor that diagnosed me correctly. We started treatment and now I am symptom free. She is a very caring and empathetic doctor. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jacqueline Hamilton, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1598790040
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Urology
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
