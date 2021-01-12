Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Williams-Olango, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Williams-Olango, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Williams-Olango works at San Dimas Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.