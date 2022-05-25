Dr. Jacqueline Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Wolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Wolf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
BIDMC Endoscopy - East Campus330 Brookline Ave # Stoneman, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-8888
BIDMC Endoscopy - East Campus330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolf?
Dr. Wold is an excellent physician. She is knowledgeable, explains things well, is attentive to patients and I felt treated like a human being. She was very concerned about my health beyond GI matters, never acting as if other conditions were "some other Drs problems". I recommend her strongly and without hesitation.
About Dr. Jacqueline Wolf, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1821077314
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- U Chicago Hosps-Clins
- U Chicago Hosps-Clins
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
