Dr. Jacqueline Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bainbridge Island, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Wong works at Summit Eye Consultants in Bainbridge Island, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.