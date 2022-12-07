Dr. Brewer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacquelyn Brewer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacquelyn Brewer, MD
Dr. Jacquelyn Brewer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Brewer works at
Dr. Brewer's Office Locations
-
1
Stamford Health Medical Group Inc32 Strawberry Hill Ct, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-7307Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Westport ENT Center329 Riverside Ave Ste 1, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 353-0000Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brewer?
I have been seeing Dr. Brewer for over a year now and have had a procedure done by her. Very professional, LISTENS!, knows me, personable, and takes her time. I never wait and her staff is always friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Jacquelyn Brewer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184827784
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewer works at
Dr. Brewer has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brewer speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.