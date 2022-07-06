Dr. Jacquelyn Cortez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacquelyn Cortez, DO
Overview of Dr. Jacquelyn Cortez, DO
Dr. Jacquelyn Cortez, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They completed their residency with University Of California San Diego Med Center
Dr. Cortez works at
Dr. Cortez's Office Locations
Transformation Health & Wellness6200 E Canyon Rim Rd Ste 105B, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (714) 900-3091Monday9:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had gone to Dr. Cortez-Sammons out of network for a second opinion on my in-network OB Dr recommending a full hysterotomy at the age of 32 due to a large dermoid cyst. Dr. Cortes-Sammons is a D.O., is a straight shooter and is very very knowledgeable. She tackles health at the root cause. I moved out of my insurance and she was able to successfully remove my cyst laparoscopically in a same day out-patient surgery. I am so grateful I sought a second opinion and so grateful to have Dr. Cortez Sammons as a trusted resource. She saved my fertility. I recommend her Anaheim Hills office to everyone.
About Dr. Jacquelyn Cortez, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1982732236
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego Med Center
- UCLA Med Center Healthcare
Dr. Cortez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortez works at
Dr. Cortez speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortez.
