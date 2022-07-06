See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Jacquelyn Cortez, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jacquelyn Cortez, DO

Dr. Jacquelyn Cortez, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They completed their residency with University Of California San Diego Med Center

Dr. Cortez works at Transformation Health & Wellness in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cortez's Office Locations

    Transformation Health & Wellness
    6200 E Canyon Rim Rd Ste 105B, Anaheim, CA 92807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 900-3091
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Breech Position
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Breech Position

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(11)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jacquelyn Cortez, DO

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1982732236
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of California San Diego Med Center
Internship
  • UCLA Med Center Healthcare
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jacquelyn Cortez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cortez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cortez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cortez works at Transformation Health & Wellness in Anaheim, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cortez’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

