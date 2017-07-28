Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacquelyn Garrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jacquelyn Garrett, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.
Dr. Garrett works at
Bellevue Diagnosticians Inc.1034 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 1000, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 781-0794
Christian Hospital Physician Billing Services LLC11125 Dunn Rd Ste 204, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 355-7111
Skin Surgery Center6651 Chippewa St Ste 319, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Directions (314) 781-0794
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
She really cares and explains things thoroughly.
About Dr. Jacquelyn Garrett, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Howard University
- Dermatology
Dr. Garrett works at
