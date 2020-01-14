Dr. Jacquelyn Glenn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glenn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacquelyn Glenn, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacquelyn Glenn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Centennial, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado
Dr. Glenn works at
Locations
Peak Surgical and Wound Care14100 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 260, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0280
Peak Surgical and Wound Care10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 211, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 248-6723
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr glenn was a very professional and caring Dr very knowledgeable very respectful candid and honest i would recommend her to anyone thx Dr glenn you made a difficult time alot more manageable
About Dr. Jacquelyn Glenn, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1831272822
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Wisconsin
- University Of Wisconsin
- General Surgery
Dr. Glenn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glenn works at
Dr. Glenn speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Glenn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glenn.
