Overview

Dr. Jacquelyn Lacera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lacera works at Rmc Surgery Center LLC in Corona, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA, Eastvale, CA and Jurupa Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.