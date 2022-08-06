Overview

Dr. Jacquelyn McGill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wake Forest University.



Dr. McGill works at Horizon Family Medicine in Clayton, NC with other offices in Smithfield, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.