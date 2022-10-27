Dr. Jacquelyn Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacquelyn Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Jacquelyn Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
MGA Obstetrics Gynecology11012 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 212, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 582-7150
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Rodriguez is a very thorough Dr, compassionate, and reassuring Dr. she’s never in a rush and will listen to your needs
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Obstetrics and Gynecology William Beaumont Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
