Dr. Jacquelyn Sink, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jacquelyn Sink, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Sink works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Grouop in Naperville, IL with other offices in Saint Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine RMG Naperville
    636 Raymond Dr Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 315-6500
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    2900 Foxfield Rd Ste 101, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 315-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jacquelyn Sink, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861887960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Medical College (Metropolitan)
    Residency
    Internship
    • UPMC Medical Education
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacquelyn Sink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sink accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sink has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

