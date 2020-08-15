Dr. Jacques Baillargeon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baillargeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacques Baillargeon, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacques Baillargeon, MD
Dr. Jacques Baillargeon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Baillargeon's Office Locations
J.g.baillargeon and Associates8245 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0022
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baillargeon?
I was a patient in 1997. Great, caring staff. Helped me thru a very crucial time in my life. I will always appreciate the consult and therapy I received at this office. Thank you for giving me a new outlook on life!
About Dr. Jacques Baillargeon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1144212150
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baillargeon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baillargeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baillargeon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baillargeon.
