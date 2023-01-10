Overview of Dr. Jacques Courseault, MD

Dr. Jacques Courseault, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Courseault works at Tulane Lakeside Orthopaedic Clinic in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.