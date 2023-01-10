Dr. Jacques Courseault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courseault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacques Courseault, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacques Courseault, MD
Dr. Jacques Courseault, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Courseault works at
Dr. Courseault's Office Locations
Tulane Lakeside Orthopedics4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8010MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 11:00amWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tulane Doctors - Sports Medicine Plus7030 Canal Blvd # 22, New Orleans, LA 70124 Directions (504) 988-0100
Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine202 Janet Yulman Way Slip 35, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 988-8476
Tulane Orthopaedic & Spine Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-2177
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Courseault is excellent at his job and provides significant relief for chronic pain. He is very friendly and concerned with overall outcomes of his patients.
About Dr. Jacques Courseault, MD
- Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1205152162
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Courseault has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courseault accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courseault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Courseault. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courseault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Courseault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Courseault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.