Dr. Derzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacques Derzie, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacques Derzie, MD
Dr. Jacques Derzie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Dr. Derzie's Office Locations
Jacques Derzie MD1840 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 354-1234
About Dr. Jacques Derzie, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1821035262
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Derzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.