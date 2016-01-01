See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Jacques Derzie, MD

Internal Medicine
59 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacques Derzie, MD

Dr. Jacques Derzie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.

Dr. Derzie works at DERZIE JACQUES MD in New Hyde Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Derzie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacques Derzie MD
    1840 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (516) 354-1234

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Immunization Administration
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Immunization Administration
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Immunization Administration
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    About Dr. Jacques Derzie, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 59 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821035262
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Derzie works at DERZIE JACQUES MD in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Derzie’s profile.

    Dr. Derzie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

