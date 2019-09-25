Dr. Jacques Etienne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etienne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacques Etienne, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacques Etienne, MD
Dr. Jacques Etienne, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Hebrea Argentina Bar Ilan, Facultad De Ciencias Biologicas, Carrera De Medicina.
Dr. Etienne's Office Locations
Optimum Medical LLC48 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great visit today with Dr Etienne. He explained my child condition very well. He was pleasant and very trustworthy and empathic. Great Doctor!
About Dr. Jacques Etienne, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1902836976
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Hebrea Argentina Bar Ilan, Facultad De Ciencias Biologicas, Carrera De Medicina
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etienne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etienne accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etienne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etienne speaks Creole, French, Portuguese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Etienne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etienne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etienne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etienne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.