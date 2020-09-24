Dr. Jacques Farkas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farkas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacques Farkas, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacques Farkas, MD
Dr. Jacques Farkas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Farkas works at
Dr. Farkas' Office Locations
Practice311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 120, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-2225Monday9:30am - 4:00pmTuesday9:30am - 4:00pmWednesday9:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did a couple of fusions cervical. From the time I woke up from surgery I had absolutely no pain in my neck I took no painkillers the entire time I was healing. I have never had that happen before and it just shows what a superior surgeon he is. I can’t thank them enough for what they did they gave me my life back. I say do not hesitate if you have spine issues call this office or get a referral to Dr farkas he’s amazing
About Dr. Jacques Farkas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1437104577
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rush Medical College
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Farkas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farkas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farkas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farkas speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Farkas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farkas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farkas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farkas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.