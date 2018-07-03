Dr. Jacques Ganem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacques Ganem, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacques Ganem, MD
Dr. Jacques Ganem, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Ganem works at
Dr. Ganem's Office Locations
Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Hawthorne325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ganem was excellent for me. I was going in not sure of how the procedure would be performed but not only did he educate me on the different techniques of how vasectomies are performed, but he also informed me on how he and his staff would perform my vasectomy. He also put me at ease during the procedure with his lighthearted sense of humor and at the same time being very professional.
About Dr. Jacques Ganem, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1407896202
Education & Certifications
- UNC Hospitals
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Vassar College
- Urology
Dr. Ganem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganem has seen patients for Peyronie's Disease, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ganem speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.